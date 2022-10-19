Apple in negotiations to acquire streaming rights for NFL Sunday Ticket

Apple is currently negotiating talks with the NFL about streaming Sunday Ticket on its Apple TV app. However, the Cupertino-based company is looking for more than just ‘being a conduit for broadcasting games’.

CNBC reported how current restrictions over the NFL games are keeping the deal from being concluded. It’s said that Apple is looking to get more involved in its partnership with sports leagues.

The recent acquisition of the MLS games is a testament to this, with the app streaming all MLS matches in 2023 without restrictions or blackouts. Aside from that, Apple TV users can watch analyses, highlights, and more within the app.

Eddy Cue, Apple services chief said that without contractual restrictions the MLS partnership is primed to succeed. CNBC says that Apple is looking to get the same level of flexibility in the NFL deal, citing features such as the ability to offer games to everyone across the world.