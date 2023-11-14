Apple in talks to buy ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ Film

Warner Bros. is considering selling its finished animated film ‘Coyote vs. Acme’ to streaming companies, including Apple.

‘Coyote vs. Acme’ was initially planned for a theatrical release but was canceled at the last minute. The shelving was believed to be the work of executives Bill Damaschke, Pam Abdy, and Michael De Luca, while others claim that the content was removed under the studio leadership and part of safeguarding the intellectual property.

The film’s shelving could be one of many reasons, including financial pressure and content distribution reassessment. Warner Bros. could also be adopting a wider strategy in the changing market. The company is planning on screening the animated movie to suitors, including Apple and Amazon in a bid to sell it off.

Had a lot of fun scoring Coyote Vs Acme. As no-one will be able to hear it now, due to bizarre anti-art studio financial shenanigans I will never understand, here is a bit of behind the scenes footage of our “Meep Meep” Roadrunner choir, with apologies to Tchaikovsky… pic.twitter.com/HL7h00rXpp — Steven Price (@SteveBPrice) November 10, 2023

Amazon Prime is believed to be the leading candidate, largely due to Amazon Studios and MGM executive that has had a hand in Warner Bros. production, and John Cena’s part in the movie.