Apple in talks with Hello Sunshine productions for possible acquisition

Apple is rumored to be involved in talks of acquisition of Reese Witherspoon’s company Hello Sunshine, with other big industry names in the mix.

Hello Sunshine is reported to be speaking with investment bankers to explore a possible sale that could vault the company’s value to $1 billion. However, it’s not clear if Apple is pursuing a deal or if a bidder has arisen.

The media company has launched hit shows such as ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’, ‘Surface’, ‘My Kind of Country’, ‘Truth Be Told’ and ‘The Morning Show’ on Apple TV+, as well as ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ and ‘Big Little Lies’ on Hulu and HBO, respectively.

Streaming companies are in a highly competitive industry, with each one trying to outshine the competition with exclusives and original content. In May, Amazon bought MGM for $8.45 billion.

Hello Sunshine is owned by several figures, including Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth and Seth Rodsky.