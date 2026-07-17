Apple in The Market for AI Chip Companies

Apple is rumored to be in the market to buy AI chip companies to lessen their reliance on Nvidia for AI workloads that prove to be demanding. The company is currently dealing with some processing for AI with their own chips in their data centers.

Historically, Apple has shortened their acquisitions in their deals to just about a couple hundred millions of dollars and are actively dodging large transactions, but this may change as Apple has just acquired Q.ai. a company that has specialization via facial micro movements, and is based in Israel.

Apple is rumored to be chasing AI companies that they could acquire to minimize the size of AI models that could fit for the iPhone to handle on-device AI capabilities and be more efficient. It seems this is only one way to lessen their dependence on Nvidia.