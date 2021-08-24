Apple increases retail hiring ahead of iPhone 13 launch

Apple job postings have recently increased to 78 percent compared to July last year. The data suggests that the Cupertino-based company is preparing to boost its retail arm operations and to keep up with the demands of new home product development.

The tech giant has also increased its number of roles for ‘new product development’, which grew from 130 to 270-plus in July this year. A listing of ‘Home Services Product Manager’ points to products like the HomeKit, HomePod mini and the Apple TV, with Apple requiring candidates to have work experience with tech providers, home builders and service providers.

There’s a rumor that Apple is working on next-gen product designs for its hardware, including a HomePod with speakers, Apple TVs with cameras and a touch screen for the HomePod.

Also, job postings for retail positions of university- and college-level staff has been opened, which suggests regional expansions (such as in India) and in preparation for the iPhone 13.