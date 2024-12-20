News

Apple Intelligence now available in Australia

By Samantha Wiley
Apple Intelligence

Vice President of Apple, Bob Borchers, has launched Apple Intelligence for Australia in line with the release of the iPadOS 18.2, iOS 18.2 and macOS Sequoia 15.2. Borchers was elected vice president of Apple’s worldwide marketing back in 2019, where he had worked prior on the release of the iPhone and iPod, then becoming part of Dolby and eventually Google. He talked about privacy as Apple’s core principle in the use of AI technologies.

Apple has a history with machine learning and AI when the company decided to look into AI back in 201,  with the vice president emphasizing how Apple has been utilizing the technology for years and expanding beyond Apple Silicon. The launch of both macOS Sequoia 15.2 and iOS 18.2 highlights the latest step Apple has made to distribute Apple Intelligence, with more moves and features to come throughout the next year where they will eventually make Apple Intelligence accessible to other countries.

Apple Intelligence
