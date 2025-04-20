Apple Intelligence writing tools not allowed in meta social media apps

Users are not able to use writing tools in Apple Intelligence for all of Meta’s social media apps.

Advertisements

Instagram, WhatsApp, Threads, and Facebook have blocked the use of writing tools powered by Apple Intelligence. Meta has not explained the reason behind the move, only that it has taken effect currently on the iPad and iPhone. The only workaround is to open the social media in web form. The feature can be enabled on iPadOS and iOS, but it seems that the company has removed support since December last year. The effect isn’t as widespread as initially thought since it’s been largely noticed by users of the aforementioned social media and messaging apps.

The move could be to promote Meta’s own AI tools, although there’s a significant difference between them and Apple’s writing tools. It’s believed that in 2024, Apple wanted to integrate ChatGPT, Gemini, or Meta AI into iOS 18.