Apple introduces passkey feature

Apple announced a new feature that allows users to log in to apps and online accounts without having to enter a password.

‘Passkeys’ was introduced during the WWDC 2022 event and acts as an alternative to having to enter passwords manually in order to log in.

Apple said that ‘passkeys’ will be on macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and future updates starting next year. The biometric-based sign-in standard issues the passkey that’s stored on the device, which is similar to a hardware security key.

On the passkey is activated, users can log in by authenticating with Touch ID or Face ID when prompted by the app or website. The one-tap login process is said to be more convenient and offer stronger security.

The Cupertino-based company mentioned that passkeys may be synced across Apple devices such as the iPad, iPhone and Mac, and backed to iCloud. During WWDC 2021, passkeys were previewed and it’s only now that users can try it when iOS 16 is released.