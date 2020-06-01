Apple investing $330mn in a Taiwanese display factory

A fresh report by MacRumours suggests that Apple is planning to invest around $330 million in a Taiwanese display manufacturing factory. The plan is to manufacture LED and MicroLED display panels for upcoming Apple products.



MacRumours reports that it received the information about Apple investing $330 million in display manufacturing factory from Taiwan Sourcing Service Provider. To manufacture displays for its products, Apple has teamed up with Epistar (LED maker) and AU Optronics (LCD maker).



Apple has long been rumoured of switching from OLED to MicroLED and Mini-LED on its products. Some products will reportedly use MicroLED whereas some will use Mini-LED display panels.



Apple is teaming up on the new factory with Epistar, Taiwan’s top LED producer, and Taiwanese LCD panel maker, AU Optronics. The plant will be located in the Longtan branch of the Hsinchu Science Park and Apple’s total investment is estimated at NT$10 billion (US$334 million).

The new plant would be an expansion of Apple’s operations in the area, and the company has reportedly sent a development team to Taiwan to work on the project. Apple has long been expected to use of Mini-LED and Micro LED across a range of products, including at times the 2020 Apple Watch, and now a future refresh of the 16-inch MacBook Pro.



The noted Apple analyst of KGI Securities Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that Apple will release a slew of new devices equipped with Mini-LED displays. However, no information was provided on the company planning to use micro-LED displays.



Like OLED, micro-LED is self-luminous. However, compared with OLED, micro-LED can support a higher brightness, higher dynamic range, and wider color gamut, all the while achieving a faster update rate, wider viewing angle, and lower power consumption, all qualities favored by Apple.



While there have been no major leaks or rumours about Apple planning to use micro-LED panels in its products, an unknown source suggested that the Apple Watch will receive the micro-LED treatment in the future.

