Apple to invest $430 billion in the US over five years

Apple is investing over $430 billion in the United States over the next five years. The company plans to create 20,000 jobs across the country with the new investment. Previously, Apple had set a goal of investing $350 billion over the course of five years, in 2018. However, the company has reportedly “outpaced” the goal already and has investment more than the set goal.

“At this moment of recovery and rebuilding, Apple is doubling down on our commitment to US innovation and manufacturing with a generational investment reaching communities across all 50 states,” said Apple CEO Tim Cook. “We’re creating jobs in cutting-edge fields — from 5G to silicon engineering to artificial intelligence — investing in the next generation of innovative new businesses, and in all our work, building toward a greener and more equitable future.”

The largest taxpayer in the country

According to Apple, the company employs more than 2.7 million people in the United States at present. It outlines the ways in which it employs in various ways – direct employment, US supply and manufacturing spending, and iOS app development jobs. The company proudly notes that it’s the largest taxpayer in the country – having paid “almost” $45 billion in the past five years.

Austin Campus (render) construction underway

Apple will be setting up a new campus in North Carolina with an investment of over $1 billion. The company will reportedly soon begin the construction of the new campus alongside an engineering hub in the Research Triangle area. The investment in the new campus and the engineering hub will reportedly create 3,000 new jobs in the fields of machine learning, software engineering, artificial intelligence, and other “cutting-edge” fields.

The iPhone maker set a goal in 2018 to create 20,000 new jobs in the United States by 2023. Apple notes that the new $430 billion investment will in-turn create another 20,000 jobs in the country over the next five years.