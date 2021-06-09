Apple unveils iOS 15: Updates to FaceTime, Safari, Maps, and more

Apple unveiled the next major version of iOS at the keynote of its annual developers conference WWDC on June 7. It brings many new features such as ‘SharePlay’ for FaceTime which allows users to watch content together during a call and ‘Focus’ to help reduce distractions during work hours.

Exploring Maps on iOS 15 will be much more fun, as it brings “significantly” detailed maps experience. According to Apple, users living in cities will be able to see more detailed neighbourhoods, elevation, buildings, and commercial districts. Also, it brings night-time mode, road labels, and custom-designed landmarks.

Safari receives one of the most important upgrades this year. The design of the browser is now much simpler with the address bar placed on the bottom and no other distractions. The address bar also acts as a tab switcher, users can swipe left or right on the bar to switch between tabs. A dedicated tabs switcher button is also placed on the address bar.

Apple unveils iOS 15: Updates to FaceTime, Wallet, Focus, and Maps

Apple continues to further integrate the ability of unlocking doors. Last year, the company introduced the ability to unlock car doors and to improve the experience, Ultra Wideband technology support is being added. The feature will allow users to unlock their car without taking the phone out of the pocket.

Hotel rooms can be also unlocked using the digital keys. Of course, only hotels that add support for the feature will work with Apple Wallet.

“For many customers, iPhone has become indispensable, and this year we’ve created even more ways it can enhance our daily lives,” said Craig Federighi, Apple’s senior vice president of Software Engineering. “iOS 15 helps users stay connected while sharing experiences in real time, gives them new tools to help reduce distraction and find focus, uses intelligence to enhance the photos experience, and, with huge upgrades to Maps, brings new ways to explore the world. We can’t wait for customers to experience it.”