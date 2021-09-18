Apple iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Pre-Order page shows ‘You’re Early’ banner

Preorders for the newly-announced iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 are set to go live online at 5am Pacific Time. Ahead of the opening, those who visit the preorder page will be greeted by a banner that says ‘You’re…early’, and a time reminder of when the sales will start.

Pre-orders for the new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have been moved to 5 am PT, when it was 12:01 am before. However, since 2019 Apple has observed the new pre-order schedule for the iPhone.

All of the iPhone 13 lineup, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro is set to become available in more than 30 countries around the globe. Launch times differ depending on the zone.

The iPhone 13 models have roughly the same design as the iPhone 12. Hardware-wise, the iPhone 13 has the A15 chip, smaller notch, camera improvements and a longer battery life.