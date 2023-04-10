Apple issues stern warning against unionization through Apple Towson

Apple continues to prevent store unionization from happening by providing a cautionary tale.

Apple management has stated that Towson employee representatives have requested 1.5% due pay, and if they did not comply with it they could be terminated in a month. The sentiment echoes throughout staff members and Apple Store locations in the US. There were also allegations that managers put more priority on full-time employees and less on part-timers when it came to getting weekends off.

Managers said that authorization card signatures are deemed legal and binding, and not a data-gathering process for unions. This meant that union workers will be getting authorization to speak on their behalf and that they would be considered ‘exclusive representatives.’

The Cupertino-based company continues to negotiate with Towson store staff, but so far has not found a common ground. Meetings continue to be a failure, with Apple not making any deals for them.