Apple iWork suite gets updated with new features

Apple has released a number of updates for its iWork suite.

The full details of the updated apps, including Pages, Numbers, and Keynote, are available to view on the App Store. Scalable vector graphics get a noticeable improvement, and there’s support for iPadOS and iOS versions of ProRes on all the apps.

The word processor app Pages has new templates, the ability to export as image files, and continuity support on Notes and Pages. The iPhone and iPad version also allows ProRes videos to load directly in-app. The spreadsheet app Numbers has similar additions, with notable improvements in scalable vector graphics and subtotal summary labels. As for the presentation app Keynote, Apple has added support for scalable vector graphics and preserving its visual quality. There’s also a new function to switch to a slideshow window on a FaceTime call.

The new iWork suite is compatible with iPadOS 15.4, iOS 15.4, and macOS Monterey 12.3.