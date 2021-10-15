Apple joins Blender funding support

Open source 3D graphics tool company Blender has recently announced that Apple will be supporting the platform for its continued development.

In the company’s Development Fund, Apple is set to provide resources and engineering expertise to Blender and its community, including developers and artists. Ton Roosendaal, Blender CEO, mentioned that macOS will be a supported Blender platform following the announcement.

Blender’s Development Fund accepts donations to continue providing accessible, open and free services for contributors, including onboarding, technical documentation, code reviews and bug fixing, among others. The firm says that the fund is also used to provide subsidies and grants to developers on widely agreed and generic development projects.

First official patch submitted by Apple: Metal backend for Cycles GPU rendering on macOS. https://t.co/DdHP6u8znp — Ton Roosendaal (@tonroosendaal) October 14, 2021

The announcement was posted on Blender’s official blog site, complete with an explanation of Apple’s role and how the company intends to contribute to the funds and resources. An outbound link to more information regarding the Blender Development Fund has been added to the post as well.