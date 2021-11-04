Apple joins low Carbon emission initiative

Apple has recently become one of the newest members of First Movers Coalition, a platform that aims to lower carbon emission and help the environment.

First Movers Coalition launched November 4 and was the result of a collaboration between the US government and the World Economic Forum. Its goal is to meet climate goals, environmental-wise and reduce carbon emissions. Companies that sign up have committed to buying low-carbon products by 2030, with industries such as trucking, steel, aviation and shipping getting the spotlight.

Lisa Jackson, Apple VP of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives confirmed via tweet that Apple is joining the coalition to ‘help accelerate new decarbonization techniques’.

Before the First Movers Coalition, the Cupertino-based company pledged to be carbon neutral across the board by the year 2030, which includes its manufacturing supply chain, global and retail operations and product life cycle.

First Movers Coalition was mentioned by US president Joe Biden at COP26.