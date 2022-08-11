Apple joins Negotiations to Acquire Big Ten streaming rights

Apple is seemingly interested in gaining a license to stream Big Ten college basketball and football games.

The Athletic recently claims that Apple and Amazon are battling it out in terms of acquiring the streaming rights to the package. The media rights are expected to start with NBC and CBS, as well as Fox for showing live games, then either to Apple or Amazon for streaming content. Currently, there’s no structure on how the content will be presented but it’s rumored to be the same as Amazon’s NFL weekly and Friday Night MLB games on Apple TV+.

Apple’s pursuit of the Big Ten network signals the company’s interest in sports-themed content for its streaming service. The Cupertino-based company partnered up with the MLB to produce Friday Night Baseball and is set to be the official home of Major League Soccer in 2023.

In similar news, Apple is believed to be in pursuit of streaming rights for the NFL Sunday Ticket.