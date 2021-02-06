Apple-Kia deal suggests a fully autonomous vehicle

CNBC reports that Apple’s first car product may not be for consumers since it’s designed to run without a human driver.

Sources say that the Apple Car will be autonomous electric vehicle and not intended as a consumer-level entry. It’s different from the trend that the Apple Car project is marketed towards those who would like a ‘high-end car’, similar to the electric vehicles Tesla has.

Apple is believed to have partnered with Kia and Hyundai for its car project. Hyundai will be providing the component production and design, as well as lending its e-GMP vehicle platform, while Kia is believed to be handling the production on its US-based plant. Apple will be taking care of user experience, form factor, battery technology, hardware and software, and semiconductors.

Reports suggest that a 2024 start date for production is imminent, and that a hundred thousands cars will be made each year initially.