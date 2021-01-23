Apple to kill 13″ MacBook Pro this year

Apple is reportedly set to release new Mac laptops later this year, according to Bloomberg’s noted Apple reporter Mark Gurman. The company will launch a new 14.1” MacBook Pro which will replace the current generation 13” MacBook Pro lineup.

In 2016, Apple replaced the 15” MacBook Pro with a slightly larger 16” MacBook Pro. The company increased the screen size but at the same time also reduced the bezels across the screen. The new 14.1” MacBook Pro will follow in the footsteps of the 16” MacBook Pro as it will likely have the same footprint as the 13” MacBook Pro with smaller bezels and larger screen.

New flat design

The new 14.1” MacBook Pro will also feature a flat design, similar to the current generation iPhone 12, the iPad Air, and the iPad Pro. Over the past few years, Apple has begun appreciating “flat” design and it continues to update all of its devices with flat design language.

The current generation 13” MacBook Pro offers high performance in a compact form factor. Of course, it does not come close to the extreme performance levels of the 16” MacBook Pro as it lacks a dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU). While the 13” MacBook Pro is a great machine, smaller bezels are a need of the hour.

Offering a larger screen in the same form factor as the 13” MacBook Pro will mean efficient use of space. The 14.1” MacBook Pro will be a very popular machine when it releases. The 14.1” MacBook Pro will reportedly be powered by Apple’s new ARM based chips, likely a second generation M-series chip or a tweaked version of last year’s M1 chip.

The 13” MacBook Pro is on the death bed. It has had a good run but it’s time for it say goodbye. Hello 14.1” MacBook Pro. If you are planning to invest in a 13” MacBook Pro as a long-term laptop, it might be worth holding off for a while (till mid 2021 or late 2021), if you can.