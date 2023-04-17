Apple lasses launch moved to 2026 or 2027

Ming-Chi Kuo, supply chain analyst said that Apple’s upcoming wearable might launch in 2026 or 2027.

Kuo recently reported that Apple has developed a metalens technology that will replace the plastic lens on future Apple products. The lens will replace Face ID covers, then move on to cameras and AR glasses. The company will mass produce metalens for iPad Pro Face ID covers, then move on to the iPhone models if successful. Ultimately, the metalens technology will be used to produce AR glasses.

In the same report, the analyst says that the much-awaited Apple Glasses will go into production come 2026 or 2027. Metalens will be a mainstream component in 2028 or 2030 and replace LiDAR and low-end camera lenses. Ming-Chi Kuo did not mention a specific launch for AR glasses, and the last prediction was that the AR glasses will be launched in 2025. Apple’s VR headset is rumored to be announced at this year’s WWDC.