Apple launches Black Friday deals

Apple’s yearly shopping event has already started in New Zealand and Australia, and soon in the US and other parts of the world.

The Black Friday event begins tomorrow until November 28 and encompasses a wide range of Apple products, including AirPods, iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, iPads, and more. The latest devices, such as the iPhone 14, Mac Studio, Apple Watch Ultra, and Apple Watch Series 8, are excluded from the sale.

The four-day affair will be held in Canada, the UK, Norway, Finland, Denmark, Switzerland, Belgium, Sweden, the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Germany, France, Austria, the US, and select regions.

Apple will be giving away free gift cards on select items- for instance, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 and iPhone SE buyers can get a $50 Apple gift card, while those who buy a 14 or 16-inch M1 MacBook Pro can get up to $250.

The offer is available on Apple Stores, the Apple Store app, and Apple.com.