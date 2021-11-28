Apple launches Black Friday sale

Apple has officially launched its own Black Friday deals in the US and other regions. Like the one in New Zealand and Australia, customers can get free Apple gift cards on select Apple products from now until November 29.

Countries where the Black Friday promotion includes the UAE, Hungary, Poland, Switzerland, Finland, Sweden, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Ireland, Czech Republic, Austria, Luxembourg, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Portugal, France, the UK and Canada.

The deals can be had at an Apple Store, the Apple Store app and Apple.com. Refurbished items are not included and the promo may not be combined with educational discounts.

In the US, the gift card values vary depending on the Apple product bought. The maximum gift card amount, $200, can be had when you purchase the 27 inch iMac, while the lowest amount, $25 is reserved for the Beats Studio Buds, Beats Flex, accessories and 2nd and 3rd generation AirPods.