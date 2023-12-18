Apple launches ‘contingent pricing for subscriptions’

Apple has introduced a new developer option made for contingent pricing for subscriptions.

Contingent pricing for subscriptions appeared in the company’s developer pages and details how existing subscribers could receive discounts on secondary app subscriptions. Apple claims that contingent pricing can help retain customers and attract existing ones- developers can offer a discounted rate as long as they’re under a subscription to a service or app.

In the same scheme developers can offer several promotional opportunities such as discounted rates on a secondary feature if the user is already on a core version. The same scheme could apply to app suites and generate the appropriate discount on how many they have. It’s worth noting that contingent pricing could also be applied to another app from the same company or if they use a product from a partner developer.

Contingent pricing is currently under testing, with more details to arrive in the coming months.