Apple launches Futura collaboration Beats Studio Buds

Beats by Dre has a new limited-edition Beats Studio Buds as part of its collaboration with graffiti artist Futura.

The brand subsidiary recently partnered with the Futura brand, design studio and Futura Laboratories to create the limited edition Beats Studio Buds. The earphones will have the signature atom motif in white, red and yellow, as will the Studio Buds Case. Emblazoned prominently is the Beats icon to round out the design.

The Futura special Beats Studio Buds will be available to buy starting July 30, Saturday, on the official Futura Laboratories site. Furthermore, the earphones will go live on the WeChats Beats store and End Clothing online site. Aside from the branded earphones Futura also has made a curated playlist on the Apple Music platform.

The collaboration with Futura is the second from Beats by Dre in July, with the first being a limited edition Beats Studio Buds from professional esports streamer Nickmercs.