Apple launches iTunes 12.12.6 update for Windows

A new update for iTunes on Windows has launched, with several new features included.

Apple has released version 12.12.6 and added support for the new iPad models. Windows users can update their software right now to get the changes. As per the patch notes, the Windows iTunes update fixes various bugs and offers several performance improvements. What’s notable about 12.12.6 is how it supports new iPads, particularly the iPad Pro with M2 chip, which will be available to purchase on October 26.

Would-be iPad owners will have to update their iTunes software if they’re running Windows to get the support. Otherwise, there might be bugs or crashes when they connect their iPads for backup and update purposes.

The latest iTunes for Windows is available to download and update on the Microsoft Store or through the official Apple website. An internet connection and a Microsoft account are needed for downloading at Microsoft’s app platform.