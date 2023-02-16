Apple launches macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 update

Apple has released a new macOS update for Big Sur users.

macOS Big Sur 11.7.4 has gone live today and is now available to download. Originally launched in 2020, Big Sur still has a significant number of users, and as a result, continues to get updates every now and then. Patch 11.7.4 does not have any CVE numbers, which could mean that the software was for fixing bugs.

In 11.7.3, some Big Sur users reported that several icons on the Safari Favorites section have gone missing or had been grayed out, so it’s likely that the next iteration was to fix the said glitch. Along the way, there may have been a few performance and stability improvements.

The update should be downloaded automatically; however, older Mac users may need to manually get the update by going into System Preferences, then click ‘download’ on Updates.