Apple launches macOS Ventura 13.6

macOS Ventura 13.6 has gone live and is the sixth major update to the Ventura operating system.

Version 13.6 comes nearly two months after 13.5 was released to the public and contains several security updates and bug fixes. As a side note, Apple recommends all macOS Ventura users get the update as soon as possible to protect their devices.

Official notes state that the update is similar to the watchOS 10.0.1 update, with patched kernel exploits and malicious app entries that could elevate their privileges and bypass signature validation. These exploits were seen before iOS 16.7. The full details can be viewed on the official Apple support page. For users who are not able to update to Ventura, Apple has released a similar patch via macOS 12.7.

macOS Sonoma will soon arrive to the public and replace Ventura as the latest macOS software.