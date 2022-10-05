Apple launches new App Store foundations program in the UK

Apple’s new App Store development platform will be focused on women in the UK.

Tim Cook, Apple CEO recently announced the launch of a new App Store Foundations Program. Cook says that this was to address the lack of women’s presence in the tech industry. In an interview with BBC News, the executive mentioned that technology will not achieve what it can without diversity.

It was also said that there aren’t any ‘good excuses’ for not having more women. Cook says that the aim is to change the number of individuals taking computer programming and computer science in order to produce female developers.

App Store and Services International senior director Jen Walsh mentioned in a press release how progress in the App Store can be achieved using a diverse community of developers. She says that the launch of the UK App Store Foundations Programs and its focus on women can help nurture the possibility of their goal coming to fruition.