Apple launches new Education Community platform

Apple has recently launched a new program to help educators use the Mac, iPhone or iPad in classrooms.

The program, titled Education Community expands on the Learning Center and adds several tools and resources in the process. Teachers can browse and explore the Community and find things they can use and apply in their classes.

The new Community is available for those in the US, the UK, New Zealand, Canada, Australia and Ireland. Teachers, school leaders, IT administrators and digital learning specialists will be able to access the content without needing to register or create an account. Apple’s new Education Community is also free.

Aside from the Learning Center, Apple’s Community is an expansion of the Learning Coach platform that shows teachers how to use Apple technology in the classroom. Sections to look at first include Apple Groups, Leadership and Coaching. The Cupertino-based company promises more similar programs in the future.