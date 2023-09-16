Apple launches new iCloud+ data plans

Apple has introduced a host of new iCloud plans for added storage.

The maximum storage option for iCloud has been increased, and there are now new tiers at 12TB and 6TB. With iOS 17 on the horizon, those who want more space can avail of the 12TB option at $60 per month and the 6TB option at $30 per month. Currently, Apple has not revealed yearly subscriptions or if there are any savings associated with a longer commitment.

The new 12TB and 6TB plans are added to the mix of 50GB, 200GB, and 2TB plans. The cost per month for 50GB is $0.99, while the 200GB and 2TB are priced at $2.99 and $9.99, respectively. The new price points are multiplicatives of the existing plans. Apple might make changes to the Apple One bundle in part of storage space, which only offers up to 2TB for the iCloud service.