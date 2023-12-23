News

Apple launches new Safari Technology Preview version 185

Samantha Wiley
By Samantha Wiley - Senior News Editor
Safari

Apple has released the newest version of its experimental browser Safari Technology Preview.

Version 185, or Safari Technology Preview 185 has new updates and fixes for CSS, Web Inspector, WebGPU, WebAuthn, Web API, Rendering, Media, and Accessibility. Those who are interested or use the experimental web browser can download the latest update through official channels- either in the Safari Technology Preview browser or on Apple.com. It’s worth noting that the current Preview version is compatible with macOS Sonoma and macOS Ventura machines that are updated to the latest version.

Safari

Apple introduced Safari Technology Preview in 2016 as an experimental browser. This model allows Apple to collect feedback and user input so future Safari versions will have features and bug fixes. Safari Technology Preview is a standalone app, which means users can have both Safari Preview and regular Safari web browsers open without them interfering with each other.

