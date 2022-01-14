Apple launches price and tax updates in certain regions

Apple has changed its pricing scheme to include digital service taxes and value added taxes in regions such as Zimbabwe, Ukraine, Bahrain, Tajikistan, Oman and The Bahamas.

The Cupertino-based company released a new list of prices for in-app purchases and apps in the App Store. Some countries, like Ukraine, Zimbabwe and Oman were given a new tax ranging from 5 to 20 percent, while others, such as Tajikistan and The Bahamas enjoyed a tax reduction. Bahrain had an increase of 5% for value added tax.

Romania, Latvia and Austria either had a decrease or reversion for qualifying e-publications, audiobooks and ebooks.

Apple recommends developers and those interested to review the Pricing and Availability, which can be found in My Apps. Developers can adjust in-app purchases and app prices through the App Store Connect.

In similar news, Apple will be providing an alternative payment platform in South Korea after the region passed a law that forbids a monopoly.

