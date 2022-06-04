Apple launches WWDC 2022 Twitter hashflag

Apple officially releases the Twitter hashflag for WWDC 2022 ahead of the major event.

With only 5 days left to go, the Cupertino-based company has launched its Twitter hashflag for the event. The custom Twitter feature, #WWDC22 assumes the Swift logo that has the colors of a rainbow.

Twitter users will be able to see the hashflag and all content that has the tag when they search for it.

Along with the WWDC 2022 hashflag, Apple has made some interactive AR collectible cards on its official event page. Visitors can view the AR content using an iPad or iPhone and get a 3D view of the three unique AR cards.

WWDC 2022 is set to go live June 6 at 10am Pacific. The developer-centric program is available to watch for everyone who’s interested and on Apple’s official website, on Apple TV and YouTube. Apple might not be announcing new products but it’s definitely a must-watch for Apple fans.