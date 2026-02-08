News

Apple Launching A New Education Hub In India Teaching Robotics and Swift Programming

By Samantha Wiley
In Bengaluru, Apple introduced an Education Hub for their efforts to supply technical skills and training development for employees throughout their supply chain across India. The new education hub will be a coordination and centralized training facility for the employees of the company in the country.


The Education Hub will start providing courses next month, partnering with the Manipal Academy of Higher education for curriculum and facility support emphasizing on Swift programming and digital literacy. The company’s efforts to branch out their training also aims to scale the education program they offer on robotics.

The company also has announced plans of expanding their Vocational Education for Persons With Disabilities program recently released with Salcomp, and looks to supply professional development and employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities. As of now support has reached more than 18,000 employees in their supply chain globally, built from the partnership of Enable India and Apple.


