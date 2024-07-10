Apple launching a quick iOS 17 update

A minor update for iOS 17 is on the way, leaked on social media platform X anonymously.

The reason for the update is unknown, with the leaker saying that the build number will be 21F101. For iOS 17.5.2, users can expect no new features and instead receive security patches and bug fixes for minor issues. Apple is currently hard at work for the upcoming launch of iOS 18, so users shouldn’t expect anything big or a new feature to come out. There is no exact release date on when it will become available to the public.

iOS 17.5.2 will arrive before iOS 18 and iOS 17.6, both of which are slated to be released this year. The second beta of iOS 18 and iOS 17.6 were released to beta testers and developers recently. No new changes were seen for iOS 17.6.