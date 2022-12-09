Apple lays out new Apple ID and iMessage Security features for 2023

Apple has announced more security features to protect its users from cloud data thefts.

The Cupertino-based company mentioned that Apple ID Security Keys and Contact Key Verification for the iMessage app will become available to all iPhone users next year.

Apple ID Security Keys gives users the option to use a physical key to protect their accounts even further. When enabled, the keys reinforce the two-step authentication by Apple by having the physical key as one of the factors.

iMessage Contact Key Verification is more for those who are constantly experiencing ‘digital threats’, including government officials, human rights activists, and journalists, among others. The feature sends an alert if the conversation if there’s a state-sponsored attacker, or if the cloud servers are breached by a malicious actor.

Additionally, the iMessage verification can only be done through FaceTime, a secure call, or a Contact Verification Code to proceed with the conversation.