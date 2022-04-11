Apple leaked support document hints at a 35W dual-port USB-C charger

Apple may be planning to release a 35 dual-port USB-C charger in the near future as shown in a support document.

Currently, Apple does not offer a dual USB-C power adapter but having one is not improbable. 35 watts of capacity can power a wide range of Apple products, including iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, the Apple Watch and even the Homepod. For mobile devices the 35W charger should be able to handle fast charging capabilities.

Based on the support document, the unreleased adapter will have 20VDC/1.75A or 15VDC/2.33A, or 5VDC/3A or 9VDC/3A modes. Furthermore, the two USB-C ports will deliver a total amount of 35W and not 35W each.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo made mention of a GaN power adapter that the Cupertino-based company was working on. He mentioned that the 30W power adapter will have a new form factor and possibly be introduced in 2022.