Apple leaves Toronto ‘The One’ retail building project

Apple has apparently pulled out of the deal involving the upcoming ‘The One’ retail construction in Toronto, Canada.

Mizrahi Developments announced in 2016 that they would be building an 85-story condominium that will have shopping areas at Bloor and Yonge. Two years later, it was revealed that Apple wanted to build a 9,000-square-foot store in the building.

However, after experiencing trouble and having the firm not fulfill the conditions and landmarks, Apple threatened to renege on the deal in February. With the project in bankruptcy and construction delays, Apple has pulled out, according to iPhone in Canada.

In December 2020, it was believed that the firm advised Apple that construction would be delayed until October 2021, citing a local plumber’s strike and the pandemic. The retail store was supposed to have a glass storefront, believed to cost $4.87 million. Foster & Partners were tasked to construct the design using custom panels.