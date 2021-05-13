Apple brings ‘Look Around’ to Georgia, Atlanta

Apple is now bringing the ‘Look Around’ feature to its Apple Maps users in Atlanta, Georgia. The feature is similar to Google’s Street View which offers a street level view apart from the traditional map view. It was first introduced in iOS 13 at WWDC 2019 with availability in only some cities across the United States. However, since then, the company has expanded the features to more cities.

The new update which offers the ‘Look Around’ feature to Altlanta, Georgia was first spotted by Justin O’Beirne. He stopped the update on Wednesday and added the information to his website https://www.justinobeirne.com.

Working on bringing the feature to more cities

Earlier this year, Apple also added San Diego, Portland, and California to the list of cities that support ‘Look Around’. The company is continuously working on bringing the feature to more cities across the United States and across the globe. It will however likely focus more on the US audience as more people use iPhones in the country than other countries.

Image Credits: MacRumors

“We set out to create the best and most private maps app on the planet that is reflective of how people explore the world today,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s SVP of Internet Software and Services last year. “It is an effort we are deeply invested in and required that we rebuild the map from the ground up to reimagine how Maps enhances people’s lives — from navigating to work or school or planning an important vacation — all with privacy at its core. The completion of the new map in the United States and delivering new features like Look Around and Collections are important steps in bringing that vision to life. We look forward to bringing this new map to the rest of the world starting with Europe later this year.”

