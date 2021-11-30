Apple looking to revive ‘AirPower’ Tech

Apple is reportedly working on a new version of its failed AirPower technology to power multiple Apple products.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that the Cupertino-based company is currently reviving the concept of a multi-charger that can handle products simultaneously. The MagSafe charger is the first step towards the attempt, but Gurman says that Apple wants the new charger to be able to work on both long and short range charging.

The Bloomberg representative made mention of a reverse charging tech system, like when an iPad could wirelessly charge another Apple device, such as an iPhone or AirPods, for example. The description fits the bill of a recently-submitted patent for a ‘wireless power system with device movement detection’, as well as a prototype for a canceled AirPower device.

While it’s exciting to see such a product come to fruition, there’s no launch date or announcement from Apple at this point. Filed patents are also not an indication that Apple might release this product in the future.