Apple loses $10M to former Apple employee

A former Apple employee and supply chain buyer has allegedly defrauded Apple $10 million in multiple schemes.

Dhirendra Prasad worked with Apple from 2008 to 2018 as a ‘Global Service Supply Chain’ buyer. He was accused of exploiting his position with vendors by engaging in defrauding schemes, which includes having Apple pay for products that weren’t received, stealing parts and taking kickbacks.

Prasad was charged with five counts, with tax evasion, money laundering and fraud among them. Each has a maximum sentence of 5 to 20 years. He will be appearing in court in San Jose District Court on Thursday, and the government has already seized $5M in property and cash with intent to keep them as crime proceeds.

Two other suspects have been found to have a connection with the scheme. Both have been charged in separate cases, with authorities saying that they admitted to the money laundering and fraud involvement, as well as conspiring with Prasad.