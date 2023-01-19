Apple lowers M1 Mac Pro trade-in value

The 2019 Mac Pro’s trade-in value has dropped after Apple announced the launch of new M2-powered computers.

On the Apple trade-in page, a maxed-out Mac Pro drops from $52,199 to just $970, presumably not enough to purchase the new Mac mini with M2 Pro chip. The quoted amount can get a customer a base model Mac mini with M2, but it’s still $300 short for the M2 Pro version. At this rate, the trade-in would not be justified, and it may be better to keep the existing rig rather than trade it in for the latest Mac mini.

Just tried pricing out our $52,199 Mac Pro's at the office for trade in, which you can still buy from Apple, $52,199.



What else has dropped 50x in value in 3 years.. besides crypto? pic.twitter.com/pRESBQBoT4 — David ImeI (@DurvidImel) January 17, 2023

Users can try to get a private sale to get more than the offered trade-in value, but then again the Mac Pro is still powerful enough to handle most everyday tasks, including for work, running apps, browsing multiple windows, and the latest games.

The latest-generation Mac mini is already available in different configurations since January 17.