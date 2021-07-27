Apple to release M1X iMac for ‘Pro’ users in 2022, suggests a Twitterati

It was previously rumoured that Apple is planning to release a new powerful version of the iMac with a new M1X chip. The company has already released the 24” iMac but it’s made for light-weight casual use and not for professional use. However, to meet the needs of “pro” users, the company is still preparing a new iMac with a powerful custom designed Apple chip but it is now reportedly being scheduled to be released in 2022.

According to @dylandkt on Twitter, who is an Apple analyst, the M1X powered iMac release is now being pushed to next year. It was previously reported by various sources that a new “Pro” version of the iMac is set to release in the fourth quarter of 2021. The reason behind the postponement of the launch of the M1X iMac is reportedly due to its clash with the scheduled release of the M1X MacBook Pro models.

The high end iMac will release in 2022. 🙃 — Dylan (@dylandkt) July 23, 2021

It has been reported by sources that have solid track records that Apple will launch a new 14” MacBook Pro and a new 16” MacBook Pro – both of which will be powered by a powerful version of the M1 chip. It is very certain that the company will release a new version of the MacBook Pro laptops, as they are due for a major upgrade. The MacBook Air was updated last year to include the M1 chip – the first Apple designed chip for the Mac.

The MacBook continues to be a very popular computer line for Apple, slightly even more than the desktop versions of the Mac. As a result, it makes sense for the company to first release updated MacBook Pro models, to bring them in line with the MacBook Air which already runs on Apple Silicon.

Last year, Apple CEO Tim Cook had said that the Mac would transition from Intel to Apple Silicon over the course of two years.