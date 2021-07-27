Apple details reasons why businesses should use Mac

Apple has released a new webpage detailing the reasons why its Mac computers are more useful in the workplace compared to other alternatives such as Windows based PCs. The main highlight of the page appears to be the new M1 chip which the company released last year.

The M1 chip is part of the larger picture – the Apple Silicon – the company plans to use in all of its Mac computers going forward. Last year, at Apple’s annual developers keynote at Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), CEO Tim Cook announced the transition of the Mac from Intel to Apple Silicon over the course of two years.

High performance, long battery life

It’s that powerful. Supercharged by the Apple M1 chip, MacBook Air is up to 3.5x faster than before. Multitask across projects, analyze spreadsheets while you video conference, and crush even the most performance-heavy tasks.

There’s no doubt that the M1 chip is fast compared to standard budget offerings from Intel and AMD. It’s not just the raw performance but also the new levels of efficiency that the M1 brings to the industry. It is an unseen combination – high performance and high efficiency – in the laptop and desktop industry.

When compared with the latest model of the best-selling PC notebook purchased by businesses in its price range, MacBook Air with M1 offers up to 2x faster Excel performance, up to 50% faster web application responsiveness, up to 2x faster browser graphics performance and up to 2x longer battery life when video conferencing with Zoom on a single charge.

Apple also highlights the long battery life of the M1 powered MacBook Air. The company promises up to 18 hours of battery life which is stupendous. Other notable points include, ease of setting up a Mac and how less support it requires in the day-to-day operations compared to other computers.