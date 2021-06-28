Apple records whopping 335% increase in sales of its Mac computers in India

Apple is recording a major increase in the sales of its products in India, according to a report by DigiTimes based on data from Canalys. The company reportedly saw a “major increase” in the sales of its products in the first quarter of this year. The recently released online store is being given credit for the growth trend.

The iPhone maker launched its online store in the month of September last year (2020). It was previously scheduled to launch early on, sometime in June, however due to the outbreak of coronavirus, the company had to reschedule many of its plans. Part of some postponements was also the online store in India which ended up launching a few months down the line – in September.

Online store now; physical stores in the near future

The online store has partly helped Apple take the spot of ‘fifth largest’ computer brand in India. The company took the spot in the top five in the first quarter of this year (2021). The shipments of Apple’s desktop, laptops, and tablets reportedly reached a whopping 208,000 units in just one quarter.

A screenshot of the official Apple online store in India.

For years, Apple enthusiasts in India had to rely on third-party or Authorized Apple stores in the country. However, the introduction of Apple’s official store, even though it’s just only online for now, has enabled the company to offer education pricing for students and teachers (all in the educational field), various finance options for its products, trade-in programs for iPhone, free (no-contact) delivery, and many more services.

According to the research firm IDC, the sales of Apple’s computers grew by nearly 335.5% year-over-year in the first quarter of 2021. The company is now behind Asus (Asus) with a meagre 2,000 units. In the coming years, the sales of Apple computers could increase further, pushing the company further up the ‘top five’ charts.