Apple MacArthur Center closing amid mall safety issues

Apple’s retail store in MacArthur Center mall in Virginia is set to be closing permanently after being operational for more than 14 years. The exact date of when it will be closing has yet to be disclosed.

The Cupertino-based company has released a statement that the store’s employees will be offered positions, and that customers will continue to be served, albeit at a different location- the Lynnhaven Apple Store in Virginia Beach.

An Apple representative mentioned that the closing was a difficult decision. However, all team members will be offered other jobs within the company. Apple customers are encouraged to visit Apple.com or Apple Lynnhaven Mall.

While Apple has not disclosed a reason for the closure, the mall has had several issues with safety, including the incidence of shooting over the last few years. Other shops such as Pottery Barn, Fossil, J. Crew, Banana Republic, Williams-Sonoma and Nordstrom have left.