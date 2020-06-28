Apple Macs will use ARM based chips

Apple announced at WWDC that the company will use ARM based chips in the future on the Mac. It’s a major transition for the company; while the company never mentioned “ARM” during the keynote, it is clear that the upcoming chips will be based on the very same architecture.

Apple already makes chips for its iPhones, iPads, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more based on the ARM architecture. The company has reportedly been working on making this major transition for years. It is indeed very important to get it right by making sure that all the apps on the previous platform work on the new one as well.

Macs in the future will use Apple Silicon, said Apple CEO Tim Cook. It’s unclear at the moment as to whether all the Macs including the high-end Mac Pro will also be moved to ARM chips as well.

Apple’s ARM based chips are very powerful. The chips in the iPhone and the iPad are powerhouses – the best in the industry, beating Qualcomm’s chips in most cases. The Macs equipped with Apple chips will indeed be powerful but the question right now is whether the company is ready to compete with the likes of Intel’s powerful Xeon processors and also AMD for that matter.

Apple does not have to care about creating chips for other companies or compatibility issues. The company has to just focus on getting the chips right for its computers. The company did say that it will take two years to complete the transition, so hopefully we will see Macs equipped with chips as powerful as the Intel Xeon processors.

During WWDC, Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed that the first Apple Silicon equipped Mac will be released by the end of 2020. Many tech journalists have suggested an Apple silicon equipped MacBook release this year.