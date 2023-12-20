Apple Magic Mouse is 14% Off

Apple purists will find today’s deal easy on the wallet. Today, the Apple Magic Mouse is down to just $67.99 from its original price of $80 on Amazon.

The Apple Magic Mouse is a feat of engineering and design. It looks like a sleek and shiny mouse, with responsiveness and performance that will satisfy even the most discerning consumers. It’s wireless and rechargeable, with the long-lasting battery able to function for a month or more before needing a top up. The package comes with a USB-C to Lightning cable for connecting to an iPad or Mac.

On the mouse surface is a multi-touch feature for scrolling, swiping, and doing other simple gestures. Below is an optimized foot design for excellent gliding across smooth surfaces. Apple’s mouse works on both iPad and Mac, and connects quickly so you can get to work or play right away. Get the discounted Magic Mouse today!