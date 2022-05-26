Apple MagSafe Charger drops to just $34

Apple’s MagSafe charging is leaps and bounds better compared to previous wireless charging technology. You can experience easy and convenient charging with the official MagSafe Charger, which is down to just $34 from its original price of $39 on Amazon.

The MagSafe charger improves upon user experience by eliminating guesswork. Aligned magnets attach to compatible devices, including the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup easily and provide up to 15W of wireless charging. It also supports older-generation iPhones with Qi-charging capability so you won’t have to use a separate adapter.

The official 15W MagSafe Charger comes with a 1 meter cable built into the magnet, but you’ll need to purchase an adapter separately. It’s recommended that you use a 20W USB-C power adapter to get the best results.

Today’s the time to try out MagSafe charging if you haven’t done so yet. At just $34, the MagSafe Charger is definitely a worthy buy.