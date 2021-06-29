Apple makes a list of Apple Products that may interfere with medical devices

Apple has recently uploaded a support document on which products may produce magnetic interference with medical devices such as defibrillators and implanted pacemakers.

In the document, Apple mentioned that the devices must be at least 6 inches apart, with 12 inches apart being the recommended distance to prevent interference. Some of them include the PowerBeats Pro, the Mac mini, iMac, Apple Pro Display XDR, iPhone 12 models, Magic Keyboard, HomePod mini, Apple Watch bands, Apple Watch magnetic charging accessories, AirPods Max and Smart Case and the AirPods Pro and Wireless Charging Case, among others.

The document was in response to a study made by the American Heart Association saying that the iPhone 12 magnet technology can interfere with cardioverter defibrillators and pacemakers and their ability to save lives.

Apple has acknowledged that the iPhone 12 lineup may cause electromagnetic disturbance but says that the smartphones are not expected to pose a great risk compared to previous iPhone models.